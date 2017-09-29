LAHORE: Bailable arrest warrants of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s three children sent by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have been received by Pakistan High Commission in London today.

An accountability court had issued bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif’s children and son-in-law on Tuesday to ensure their presence.

The accountability court had summoned the Sharif family members to appear in court on Tuesday with regards to three corruption references filed against them by the NAB.