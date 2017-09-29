President Mamnoon Hussain has invited Bahraini entrepreneurs to take benefit of attractive investment regime in Pakistan, particularly in energy and infrastructure development sectors, reported Radio Pakistan.

While talking to Chairman Shura Council of Bahrain Ali Bin Saleh Al-Saleh in Islamabad Friday, the president called for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and intelligence-sharing with Bahrain.

Mamnoon emphasised for further enhancing mutual contacts so that joint ventures could be initiated in commercial and industrial sectors between the two countries.

The chairman Shura Council expressed the desire to benefit from China Pakistan Economic Corridor and underlined that Pakistan is an important country not only for Bahrain but for the whole Muslim Ummah.