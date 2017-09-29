Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria says Indian Intelligence Agency, RAW has developed clandestine connections with terrorist outfits in Afghanistan to foment terror in Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

Responding to the queries of media persons at the weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday about the recent Indian Army Chief's statement regarding surgical strikes in Pakistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson said the Indian side has been lying about the issue.

He urged the international community to take notice of threatening tone of India.

Nafees Zakaria said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his address to the United Nations General Assembly reiterated Pakistan's commitment to protect its sovereignty and integrity.

The spokesperson said human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir is constantly deteriorating. He said India is using every inhuman measure to suppress the indigenous movement for self-determination.

He said India continues with unprovoked ceasefire violations at LoC and working boundary, targeting civilians, deliberately. He said India has been playing the role of spoiler under the garb of development in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan supports all initiatives including Quadrilateral Coordination Group and Heart of Asia Conference aimed at bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.

Nafees Zakaria rejected any organized presence of Daesh in Pakistan.

To a question about the country's nuclear program, Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan's command and control system and nuclear security remains robust and at par with the international standards.