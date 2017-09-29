Islamabad - In a major reshuffle in the Pakistan Army, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa on Thursday transferred and posted three lieutenant generals.

The commander of Southern Command, Balochistan, Lt-Gen Aamer Riaz, has been transferred and posted as the Commander Lahore Corps.

While the serving Inspector General Arms at GHQ, Lt-Gen Asim Bajwa who had also served as director general (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has been transferred and posted as Commander Southern Command, Quetta, Balochistan.

Similarly, the serving Commander Lahore corps, Lt-Gen Sadiq Ali, has been appointed as Inspector General Arms at GHQ. The high-level transfers came almost 10 months after Gen Bajwa relocated 10 top commanders in December 2016.