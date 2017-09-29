Former president Asif Ali Zardari Friday chaired a meeting of senior members of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and discussed the issue regarding opposition leader Khursheed Shah’s replacement bid by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Syed Khursheed Shah told Zardari that he was confident that the people’s party has all the support.

PPP co-chairman directed Shah to put recommended names of potential NAB chiefs after deliberating over the matter with opposition parties.

While addressing the media, Kaira said that those who wish to replace PPP’s opposition leader in the National Assembly should take care of the number game in the parliament and follow the constitutional path.

A committee comprising party leaders is likely to be formed to take opposition parties into confidence while former president will also hold meetings with Jamat-e-Islami, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Aftab Sherpao and members of assembly from FATA.

It is worth mentioning here that a joint move by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is under way to replace Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah with a PTI candidate.

The move has been spearheaded by Dr Farooq Sattar led MQM-P which is said to be quite ‘annoyed’ with the PPP over non-devolution of powers, particularly in Karachi.

However, PTI had suffered a major setback when PML-Q withdrew its support for the move.