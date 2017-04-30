MUZAFFARGARH-The police recovered the dead body of Ameer Bakhsh, who went missing a month ago, from Chanigot area of Tehsil Ahmedpur East, Bahawalpur.

Speaking to the media, officers said that police arrested accused Karim Bakhsh. The DPO said that the accused said that two persons had killed Ameer Bakhsh and buried his dead body in sand.

Saleem, son of Ghulam Hussain, informed the Saddr Police that Ameer Bakhsh, son of Haji Ahmad, was going to Kareem Bakhsh at Langhar Saray Muzaffargarh, Bhatta Khusht for labour but went missing.

He had suspected that his uncle Ameer Bakhsh was kidnapped. On the report of Saleem, an FIR had been lodged in Saddr Police station.

The police arrested the accused and with the help of scientific method recovered the dead body. It also arrested accused Kareem Bakhsh and recovered the weapon of murder. Accused exposed during investigation that Ameer Bakhsh had a sum of Rs140,000 and due to lust for the money, he killed Ameer Bakhsh.