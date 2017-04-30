WAZIRABAD-ANF Punjab Force Commander Brig Khalid Mehmood Goraya has said that under the operation Raddul Fasaad, action will also be taken against drug traffickers in Pakistan that is an internationally recognised poppy-free country.

He maintained that the government writ in Northern bordering areas. He was addressing a ceremony held to lay foundation stone of a mosque and a library on the premises of SNY Addict Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Pathanwali, 6 km near here on Daska Road.

Brig Goraya stated, “Our institutions are too weak to work up to the needed level and according to their capacity as well. Huge money circulates in drug business while heavy finance is pumped from abroad too. Narcotics are an international issue. There is no writ of government of Pakistan in northern areas where a number of entry points of terrorists and drug peddlers exist.”

He added these areas are controlled by Army during operation Zarb-e-Azb which has established the government writ. He further added that success of Zarb-e-Azb will reduce infiltration of drug peddlers likewise terrorists. “Capacity building of forces and their modernisation is underway,” he said. He added that illegal crossing of Afghan border has to be stopped. He added that drugs trafficking will reduce gradually in the near future.

“Pakistan is not a poppy producing country but poppy-free country and being used as a drug transit country. Drug sale in the streets and colonies is not in the responsibility of ANF but of an effective policing system,” he said. The ANF nets big fish, Mr. Goraya said.

He said that working level of the national institutions was below the standard which is now being increased. “Drug addiction is a health issue so we have to secure our youth for the sake of the country,” he said. “We have to live in the region with dignity and with a strong economic and defence base thus achieve our goals,” he said.

DSP (CIA) Imran Abbas Chaddhar, Malik Sohail Younus, Sh Abdul Rasheed, Bashir Ahmad Naaz, Dr Naseer Ahmad, Jameel Cheema, Hafiz Atif Goraya and Iftikhar Masood Buttar also addressed on the occasion. Later, a draw for Umra ticket, reserved for women present in Hall, was placed by Young Blood Foundation Daska which was won by Maham, a student of University of Gujrat. Earlier, Brig Khalid Mehmood laid foundation stone of the mosque and library.