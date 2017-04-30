LAHORE - The Chief Justice of Pakistan Saturday censured police for poor investigation which eventually leads to criminals going scot-free.

In an indirect praise for the media, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that media show everything including evidence about a crime but police investigators turn a blind eye to it.

He said the criminals get released because of poor investigation and subsequently the courts are blamed.

Addressing a symposium held at Punjab Judicial Academy in connection with Model Courts and Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) system in Punjab, he appreciated this new system.

Supreme Court judge, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa in his address also said that police role was very important in criminal justice system.

“Police is like a backbone in criminal justice system… The system of justice will work successfully if the police would continue working positively and efficiently.”

CJP Saqib Nisar in his speech also touched upon broader contours of the justice system and gave advice to his juniors on how they could better serve the cause of justice.

He said that dispensation of justice is not easy as it is matter of life and death, and the judges could not deliver it unless they have complete understanding of law.

The CJP said that the judges have to deliver the justice in the light of the existing laws, which however should continuously be updated as per the societal needs.

“We have to meet the hopes of the people by delivering justice under the present laws but we have to continue the process of reforms.”

CJP Nisar said if they could not give quality of justice to the public it would be their failure and they could not forgive themselves [for having an unclean conscience].

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, judges of the high court and senior lawyers were also present on the occasion.