NOORPUR THAL- The Cluster Training and Support Centre Noorpur Thal (CTSC NPT) In-Charge Sultan Sikandar Malik visited Government High School for Boys where he interacted with teachers. He encouraged teachers about professional development skills to meet modern day's standard of education.

While addressing the students and teachers, he said that the Punjab government has decided to extend the CTSCs network across the province to improve quality of education. Assistant Education Officer Malik Muhammad Khalid Rahdari also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the management's efforts for providing quality education in the backward areas like Thal.