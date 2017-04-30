Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa stated that in desperation, India is targeting innocent people in Held Kashmir.

While visiting Line of Control, Army Chief further stated that India is targeting civilians and their houses during cross border firing.

He urged the Pakistani Army soldiers to give befitting reply to any Indian aggression on the border. “But keep the military ethics in mind even during the fight,” he said to the soldiers.

During his LoC visit, he was also briefed about the operational preparation of Pakistan Army along the LoCThe chief expressed satisfaction over preparations.