QUETTA: Father of Abdullah Jan, the kidnapped Baluchistan higher education secretary, has appealed to Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to take some action on the kidnapping recover his son soon.

The 82-years-old father said that Abdullah Jan was abducted by armed men one-and-a-half month ago while going to office from his residence, but there are no clues found to his whereabouts till now. “Ive become hopeless and am writing to you for help to recover my son,” Muhammad Ismail said in his letter to the COAS.

He further said “Abdullah Jan is an honest officer and has served the country for the last 30 years as a civil servant.”

Muhammad Ismail, a retired police officer, said the kidnappers demanded ransom for releasing his son. “I don’t have the amount to pay them.”