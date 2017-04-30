SADIQABAD-Shopkeepers demanded the government to compensate them as promised following a fire incident in Lunda Bazaar about three months ago. Talking to media, they said that fire had burnt their shops to ashes. They said that the government assured them of compensation. "Despite elapsing three months, we have not been compensated," they regretted. They said that Provincial Minister Ch Shafique, MNA Arshad Leghari and District Council chairman Azhar Leghari had also sent list of the affected shopkeepers to the government but it fell on deaf ears.

They demanded the government to look into the matter and provide them financial assistance as their business had collapsed in the fire incident.