MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Amidst ex-servicemen’s demand for addressing the labourers’ problems, Punjab Minister for Women's Development Hamida Waheed assured the local lawyers of early solution to their problems.

Earlier, DBA President Ghulam Rasul Gondal in the welcome address highlighted the problems being faced by the bar members. The minister said that unlike other organizations, the District Bar Association (DBA) is the only organisation whose members after elections shun their differences and remain united as one group for advancing common cause of their community. It gives them strength to fight wrong elements for the promotion of justice and balance in the society, she said.

Addressing the lawyers at District Bar Room, she said during her past visit to the bar room in February, she congratulated newly elected DBA executive body and promised to provide financial aid for renovation of the bar room, construction of shed and purchase of law books for the library. She said she had got a grant of Rs2 million approved for the purpose. She also promised more funds in the next financial year for maintenance and renovation of car parking and other infrastructure of Judicial Complex. Earlier, on her arrival, the lawyers accorded her warm welcome.

On the other side, Mandi Bahauddin ex-servicemen will observe May Day to pay homage to the martyrs of Chicago. In this connection, a rally would be held at Press Club where ex-servicemen leaders will highlight woes of laborers, farmers and other people who earn their livelihood with physical struggle. They said the rulers and capitalists had monopoly over national resources. The ex-servicemen will gather at 10 am on 1 May in front of DASB Camp Office before organising into a rally. District Secretary Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society CWO (r) Abdul Ghani Gujar was talking to the media persons at Press Club. He invited representatives of all working class organisations to join the rally to voice their grievances against anti laborers policies of the rulers.