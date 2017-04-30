Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that the government is fully committed to take all measures, including strengthening of labour laws, for enhancing the welfare and living standards of workers and their families.

“The contributions of our workforce, in Pakistan, must be recognised,” the premier said in his message on the Labour Day being celebrated across the world Monday.

The PM said, “Labour Day is celebrated all over the world on the 1st of May every year to honour the workers for their long and arduous struggle,” adding that the day provides us an opportunity to recognise and pay tributes to the contributions the workers have made to progress, prosperity and well- being of their respective countries.

“I truly believe that our workforce is an extremely important pillar of society, playing a pivotal role in its socio-economic development,” he said.

“Our goals of fast and inclusive growth leading to a modern and industrialised economy can only be achieved through a committed, hardworking and skilled workforce,” he said.

“In this regard, I congratulate members of our workforce, in both the private and public sectors, for their contribution and untiring struggle,” the PM said.

He underscored that, “Our belief in the dignity of labour is stronger than ever and we are cognizant that only a prosperous and happy workforce can enable Pakistan in realising its full potential and compete in today’s highly competitive globalized market economy.”

“Workers and employers are our social partners,” the PM said.

“On this day, I reaffirm the government’s commitment to protecting the dignity of labour and pay special tribute to them for their concerted struggle and the indispensable role they have played in the nation’s socio-economic progress,” he said.

“I take this opportunity to extend my heartiest congratulations and earnest wishes to the entire workforce in Pakistan,” he concluded.