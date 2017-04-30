ISLAMABAD:- PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that Dawn Leaks inquiry is a deliberate attempt to malign the army. Imran tweeted that government must immediately make the complete inquiry report public. Speaking to a private TV channel, PTI leader Naeemul Haque accused the federal government of “concealing the truth”, demanding that it releases the detailed report by the inquiry committee. Haque said the nation wants to know if the committee also probed the prime minister, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and the PM’s Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad.–Monitoring Desk