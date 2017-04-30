KARACHI - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Saturday declared the ISPR tweet poisonous for democracy.

After the government removed Tariq Fatemi from his post through a notification issued by the secretary to the prime minister over the Dawn leaks case, Pakistan Army rejected the same terming it incomplete.

Chaudhry Nisar, addressing a news conference in Karachi, responded to the tweet by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). “I was told to delay the conference, but I wanted to tell the people what I knew,” he added.

He expressed concern over the matter by saying that there was a storm in a teacup after just a notification. “The Interior Ministry has not issued the notification, so I do not know what all the hue and cry is about,” he said.

He made it clear that no formal notification had been issued on the matter by the Interior Ministry, adding it would be in accordance with the recommendations of the investigation committee.

The interior minister said the government was not trying to save anyone and nobody would be spared. He agreed with a reporter that the story should not have been leaked.

He said a formal notification in this regard would be issued in the light of the recommendations of the probe committee.

Nisar said tweet messages were not an appropriate way to address institutions. He said it was unfortunate to handle issues by tweet messages. He lamented that a non-issue had been made a big issue without any reason.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister did not become suspicious by just holding a meeting with an Indian citizen and any speculation in this regard was uncalled for.

Turning to political situation in Sindh, the interior minister said people of the province had every right to get an alternative leadership. He said Karachi, an economic hub of the country, had been held hostage by a single person since long, but the situation had changed now. He said the people of the entire country appreciated the operation in Karachi that had resulted in the improved law and order situation in the largest city of the country. He said the Sindh government was responsible for the affairs of the province.