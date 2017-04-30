KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s workers have continued their protest outside Sindh Governor House in Karachi for the second day, on load-shedding and over-billing.

JI Karachi Ameer Naeem-ur-Rehman said K-Electric should put an end to over-billing. "Load-shedding can end as the plant capacity is sufficient enough."

He also assured that they were not protesting for the sake of politics.

The protesters spent the night outside the Governor House.

The spokesperson of K-Electric said there is no over-billing taking place.