Interior Ministry’s spokesperson Sunday said that Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly (NA) Khurshid Shah has not managed to grow out of the era when he was employed by Karachi Electric Supply Company (KESC).

In reaction to Shah’s statement against Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, the spokesperson said that associating every matter with the federal minister symbolises ‘political bankruptcy’.

He said that certain people cannot come of their perceived reality and mentality. It seems, he said, as if Shah still thinks the way he used to in 1970s at the time when he worked for KESC.

The spokesperson for the ministry said that the federal minister does not think of Shah’s statement dignified enough to consider and respond to. He rhetorically asked why certain section of the media takes notice of such baseless and misleading statements.