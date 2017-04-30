President Mamnoon Hussain today said that Labour Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of working men and women who are an indispensable pillar of our country.

“While remembering Chicago Martyrs on this day for their valiant struggle against oppression, exploitation and injustice, we also pay tribute to the labour community for its valuable contribution in nation building,” the President said in his message on the occasion of Labour Day being commemorated worldwide today (Monday).

“This day symbolizes the strength and character of the Pakistani workforce and its devotion and commitment towards making our country a prosperous and progressive nation in the world,” he added.

He underscored that, “The Government is fully cognizant of the problems and needs of the worker community and utmost efforts are being made to protect the rights of our precious workforce.”

“Pakistani labour is distinguished for its progressive approach and productivity. Economic progress and development witnessed by our country would not have been possible without relentless efforts of our vital labour force,” he said.

“It is an essential constituent of our thriving economy and therefore all necessary efforts are being made for providing them with better housing, medical and educational facilities,” he said.

“I believe, through cooperation and support of all stakeholders we can achieve a better standard of living for our working class and can ensure environment of equal opportunity and rights for all,” the President said.

“The world has become highly globalized, competitive and strongly interconnected, in which economic progress of any country requires well equipped workforce with necessary skills to compete with international counterparts,” he said.

“I am well aware of the fact that a lot more needs to be done for the betterment of working community and the endeavor to provide due rights to all workers requires renewed focus and attention,” he said.

“On this day I greet the workers all across Pakistan from the core of my heart and pray for their future well being and prosperity,” he concluded.