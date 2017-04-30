SIALKOT- The official working remained suspended at the Land Revenue Record Centre Pasrur for fight consecutive day after the staff was allegedly thrashed by local lawyers.

The revenue staff was unable to resume their duties followed by the threats being given by the local lawyers. They said that they would not allow to open the centre till the quashment of the FIR lodged against the lawyers.

Pasrur police remained unable to arrest the accused despite the passage of four days. Both sides were protesting against each other. The revenue staff was protesting against the alleged vandalism by the black coats and the lawyers were protesting to get the FIR disposed off lodged against some local lawyers.

The revenue staff said, "We are unable to resume our duties due to the threats being given by the lawyers as they want to get the FIR against them quashed."

According to the FIR lodged at Pasrur City police station Under Sections 147, 149, 186, 342, 427 and 506 PPC, some lawyers stormed the data entry room of the Land Revenue Record Centre Pasrur and forced the officials deputed there to do some illegal entries. Upon their refusal, the accused became infuriated and badly tortured and humiliated the officials. They also ransacked the centre on April 25, 2017.

Transparency in project stressed

VEHARI- Officials were advised to ensure transparency and timely completion of Shehbaz Sharif Ring Road being constructed in tehsil Burewala. According to official sources, the Vehair Deputy Commissioner visited the construction site and directed the officials to work with dedication.

He said that the project will not only ease transportation and but also will enhance beauty of the city.

A delegation of PHA Lahore accompanied the DC for examining greenery of the project. The delegation said that the CM wants the road to be constructed like Canal Road Lahore. Burewala AC Ahmar Shoail Kaifi briefed the DC about the pace of work. He said that the project will cost Rs290 million.