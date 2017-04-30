ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Muslim League chief Pervez Musharraf has said that the government should make all facts containing in the Dawn leaks report public.

“The Dawn leaks is an issue related to breach of national security and it is mandatory for the government to bring the facts to the surface and also explain what action has been taken against the culprits,” he said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Musharraf said that the nation should know who among the attendees of the meeting had leaked the ‘disputed information’. “National security is of primary importance and it cannot be compromised at any costs,” he said.

“There is a national concern about the leaking of the news story and it is the right of the people of Pakistan to know that what action has been taken against the culprits,” he said.

He accused the federal government of protecting the real culprits by making some scapegoats. “Whosoever had leaked the report, is an enemy of the country,” Musharraf said demanding to make the report public in the national interest.