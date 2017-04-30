JHABBRAN/SHEIKHUPURA-Federal Minister for Defence Production and Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain said that PTI chairman Imran Khan has been suffering from mental illness as his statement of "Rs10 billion offer" is reflection of the state of his mind.

Speaking to the inauguration ceremony of different development projects, he said the PTI leaders and workers are disappointed due to hollow claims and baseless allegations of Imran Khan. He said only a fool person can offer such an offer to Imran Khan. The minister was of the opinion that enemies of the country's development will not be succeeded in their evil designs and the incumbent government will complete its tenure. The party leadership has decided to move to court against Imran Khan's false allegation, Rana Tanveer said.

Talking about Kashmir issue, he said that Pakistan is ready to resolve all issues including Kashmir with India through dialogue, adding that every Pakistani is ready to fight for his motherland.

He claimed that the PML-N government will sweep the next general election in 2018, adding that Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari cannot succeed in wooing the nation.

Inaugurating a project in a park, Rana Tanveer again said that only a fool can offer Imran Khan 10 billion as an intellectual man cannot offer such a handsome amount to a person who is in the habit of collecting Zakat and funds. He said that it has been decided in a high meeting that Imran Khan would be sued.

He stated that no plan of the enemy against the progress and the prosperity of the country will succeed. He said Pakistan will be included in the developed countries in a few years; the government is going to complete its constitutional period. The government of PML-N will win the 2018 elections due to its polices and serving the nation, he said.