OKARA - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday rejected PTI’s demand for his resignation on account of the verdict of the five-judge bench in the Panama leaks case.

“Will Nawaz Sharif tender resignation on your demand? Go and play cricket, but now you cannot even play cricket. You are not capable of running the country,” he said in a clear reference to his strongest rival, Imran Khan, the PTI chairman, while addressing a public gathering after inaugurating wheat harvesting campaign.

When the prime minister was delivering his speech, all media channels were highlighting the ISPR director general’s tweet that had rejected the government’s action taken against Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and Principal Information Officer Rao Tehsin following the findings of the JIT’s report. The tweet was indicative of a gulf between the civil and military leadership and TV channels were analysing its likely consequences.

However, the prime minister did not say a word on the subject and confined his speech to criticism of his rivals or the development projects completed by his three-year government or the ones it planned to launch in the weeks and months ahead.

The PTI and other opposition parties are calling upon the three-time premier to step down without delay.

“On every issue they ask me to step down. Will Nawaz Sharif resign on your demand?” the prime minister said, addressing his opponents.

He advised the PTI chairman to go and play cricket. “Politics and governance are beyond your capacity. We’ll play cricket and at the same time also serve the nation. You can’t even play cricket (at this age). You have played as much as you were able to play,” he said.

APP adds: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced a mega development package for Okara city, including an industrial estate, gas supply, upgrade of hospital, construction of a flyover and linking the city with motorways network.

The prime minister lauded the enthusiasm of the audience and said he would be visiting every part of the country with a message of prosperity and development.

The audience carried and waved the placards inscribed with pro-PML-N slogans and portraits of the prime minister who said he was there to renew his commitments he had made during his election campaign in 2013.

The prime minister was accompanied by memebers of the National Assembly, Riazul Haq and Chaudhry Nadeem Abbas, and PML-N leaders Mian Munir, Mian Yawar Zaman and others.

On his arrival, the venue echoed with the slogans of ‘Sher aya, Sher aya’, besides loud party songs, as the participants rose to receive their leader.

He assured the audience that as per his commitment, Multan-Lahore motorway would pass through Okara and Dipalpur because Okara was very dear to him.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated a gas supply scheme for the city, besides breaking ground for Rs 740 million Dipalpur flyover bridge to ease the traffic congestion.

Drawing a comparison between the PML-N gathering in Okara and the one held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Islamabad on Friday, he said, “That was a jalsi (little gathering) and this is a Jalsa. There is a hell of difference. This is the decision of the people of Pakistan.”

The prime minister said it was strange that those responsible for loadshedding were now protesting. He, however, reiterated his government’s resolve to salvage the country from loadshedding by 2018 as power projects were about to be inaugurated on monthly basis.

“After the recently opened 1,300MW Bhikki power plant, Qadirpur, Balloki, Port Qasim and Tarbela-IV plants would become operational.

Criticising the opposition, the prime minister said his opponents were doing politics of protest while the PML-N would continue its journey of national development.

He announced to visit Dipalpur city before the holy month of Ramazan to announce development projects there. He said Rs 470 million would be spent for gas supply to Okara city, Rs 740 million for Dipalpur Chowk flyover and Rs 200 million for the uplift of the city’s roads. The existing 200-bed hospital would be upgraded to 500-bed facility, he said, accepting the demand earlier put forth by MNA Riazul Haq.

Recounting his government’s achievements, the prime minister mentioned peace revival in Karachi, Kisan Package and price decline in agricultural inputs.

He also told the audience that a six-lane motorway was being constructed from Lahore to Karachi.