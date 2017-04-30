Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Naeem ul Haq says that Nawaz Sharif has become a national security risk.

In his latest tweets he has criticized Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for hiding the Dawn Leaks report,



Yesterday Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif had ratified the recommendations of the Dawn leaks Inquiry committee, and had withdrawn the portfolio of Advisor on Foreign Affairs from Tariq Fatemi. On the other hand Pakistan Army rejected the notification by saying it was incomplete.

 

 