Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Naeem ul Haq says that Nawaz Sharif has become a national security risk.

In his latest tweets he has criticized Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for hiding the Dawn Leaks report,

Another crude attempt by Nawaz trying to hide the Dawnleaks report and issuing an ill advised letter. The report must be released fully. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) April 29, 2017





Nawaz has become national security risk & must resign after refusing to release Dawnleaks report which exposes conspiracy against Pak Army. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) April 29, 2017





Yesterday Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif had ratified the recommendations of the Dawn leaks Inquiry committee, and had withdrawn the portfolio of Advisor on Foreign Affairs from Tariq Fatemi. On the other hand Pakistan Army rejected the notification by saying it was incomplete.