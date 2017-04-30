HAFIZABAD-The district administration directed the departments concerned to devise a comprehensive strategy to deal with the possible flood in River Chenab.

During a meeting with the heads of all the state departments, acting DC Allah Ditta Warraich advised them to finalise complete data of villages on the river belt for rescue operation.

Officials of the District Disaster Management, Rescue 1122 and Revenue Department were especially directed to get ready for the possible flood.

DAY OBSERVED

The Rescue 1122 observed World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

In this connection, a walk was organised which was led by District Emergency Officer Sibghatullah. The participants marched from Jinnah Chowk to Gujranwala Road.

Addressing the participants, Sibghatullah said that Rescue 1122 is creating awareness among masses for their safety and to provide prompt medical facilities to patients and victims of accidents.

VINTNER HELD

The police claimed to have held a peddler with a huge quantity of liquor here the other day.

The Kassesay Police, on a tip-off, arrested Muhammad Ashraf while selling liquor. The police also recovered 25 bottles of liquor from his possession and registered a case against him.