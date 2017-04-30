Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a negotiated settlement of Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India, reported Radio Pakistan on Sunday.

In an interview in Ankara ahead of his visit to India, the Turkish president rejected any similarity between Kurdish terrorist groups and Kashmiris.

"The dispute of Jammu and Kashmir is between the states of Pakistan and India and both the countries need to settle it once and for all," he added.

To a question about Turkey's move to block New Delhi’s admission to Nuclear Suppliers Group, Erdogan said Ankara has always been supportive of India’s entry into the group and also that of Pakistan in a similar way.