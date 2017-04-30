An Pakistani man who was arrested at a New Delhi airport after he disclosed himself as an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operative had come up with the story to gain asylum in India, reported Hindustan Times.

Muhammad Ahmad Sheikh Muhammad Rafiq was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on claims he wanted to disclose information about Pakistan’s premier intelligence.

“Hello, I am an ISI agent. But I don't wish to continue any further and want to remain in India,” NDTV quoted Rafiq as saying.

It added that the man’s claim left officials at the airport’s helping desk baffled and they informed the security. The passenger, said to be in his late 30s, was detained immediately following his ‘revelations’.

Indian security officials said a decision will be made on Monday on whether to deport him to Dubai or inform the Pakistan High Commission to give him consular access.

“He is basically a bookie. He was a cloth trader till 2015, and is only a 10th pass,” Indian media quoted an anonymous source at the Intelligence Bureau as saying.

“He is under medication for neurological problems following an accident seven months ago. He talks of illusions and does not seem to be an agent in any way.”

Rafiq, according to India media, is a holder of Pakistani passport – KF 088779 – which shows his date of birth as July 9, 1978 and his residence in Gulshan Colony of Faisalabad.