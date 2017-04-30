ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq along with a high-level parliamentary delegation left for Kabul on Saturday on a two-day visit.

The Pakistani delegation was received by Speaker Wolesi Jirga, Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi and Chairman of Afghan Senate, Fazal HadiMuslimyar, said a statement issued by the foreign office.

Sadiq said that the visit of such a high level and a widely representative delegation was unprecedented and indicated the utmost importance Pakistan attached to its bilateral relations with Afghanistan.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment towards peace and stability in Afghan and urged the need for a constructive engagement between the two countries for the elimination of the common threat of terrorism. He also stressed the need for promoting trade and enhancing people-to-people contacts.

The NA speaker also expressed condolences to the Afghan side over the loss of precious lives in recent terrorist attacks at Sardar Dawood Khan Hospital and Military Base in Mazar-e-Sharif.

Speaker of Wolesi Jirga, Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi and Chairman of Mishrano Jirga, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar acknowledged the efforts made by Pakistan for Afghanistan particularly in hosting millions of refugees for more than three decades.

They urged the need for continuity of parliamentary exchanges for enhancement of bilateral ties. Both sides agreed on the need of joint counter terrorism efforts, said the statement.