SIALKOT-A 60-year-old kidney patient of village Abbasiwala suffered a great ordeal after he was denied treatment at the state-run hospital and health unit due to lack of requisite medical equipment.

Lack of equipment and absence of doctors at the public hospitals disappointed and forced the family to get their beloved admitted to a private hospital.

According to the family, Muhammad Bashir is a labourer and the only bread earner of his family. He suffered a severe kidney pain. He was shifted to Basic Health Unit (BHU) Qila Kalarwala, Pasrur tehsil, 15 km away from Abbasiwala on an auto rickshaw as no ambulance was available. "When we reached the BHU, there was no doctor in the health unit and even no ambulance was available", the family said. Other staff at the health unit asked the family to take the patient to Pasrur THQ Hospital.

The family had to travel 17 km further on rickshaw on dilapidated roads to reach the THQ Hospital. Doctors at emergency ward of the hospital referred the patient to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot. But the family members got Bashir admitted in a private hospital as they did not find ambulance in the hospital to take him to Sialkot.

When contacted, officials of the Health Department said that ambulances of all the BHUs, RHCs and THQ hospitals have been handed over to Rescue 1122 under policy of the Punjab government for providing better emergency services to local patients at local level. Irony of the situation is that majority of the public, for whom the policy devised, are unaware of the government's new policy.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail took notice of lack of ambulance at the hospitals and health units. He expressed his dismay over the circumstances which forced the family to take their patient to a private hospital. The DC ordered probe against all the responsible officials and appointed District Health Authority CEO Dr Javaid Warraich as an inquiry officer.