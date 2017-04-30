ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council (PCB) on Saturday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the wake of the Panama leaks verdict. PCB Vice-chairman Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon and PBC executive committee chairman Chaudhry Hafeezur Rehman said that transparent and impartial inquiry by the Joint Investigation Team would not be possible if the premier remained in office.

The PCB has also convened a lawyers’ conference in Islamabad on May 5 to further deliberate on the issue and thrash up a strategy to press the premier to resign.

The top PBC officials said that after the apex court verdict in Panama Papers case, the prime minister has no grounds to remain in office. “It would be better for him to step down,” they said.





OUR STAFF REPORTER