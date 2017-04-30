Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said the man who offered him Rs10 billion resides in Lahore.

Imran had earlier claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s ally offered him Rs10 billion to stay silent on Panama case but said that he would name the person if the government moves to court against him with a defamation suit.

Talking to media at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, the PTI chief didn’t reveal the person’s identity but only the city he is staying in.

“I am not naming the person because of the reason that revenge will be taken from him by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N),” he said.

When asked him whether there will be a u-turn on this statement too, Imran Khan asserted that he had never done anything of that sort in the past. “I have never taken any u-turn but Nawaz Sharif not only takes u-turns but is a liar too,” said Khan.

He lambasted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and said that the premier poses as innocent in public but the truth is just the opposite. "Nawaz Sharif continues to stick to his seat but now is the time for him to leave."

He demanded to reveal the details of Dawn leaks to the public and termed Zardari’s vow to eliminate corruption as "a sign of judgment day".

“A commission is formed to make the report public. We will comment on the case when the details of the report are revealed to the nation,” he said.