PESHAWAR - Peshawar High Court on Saturday sacked thirteen judges of the district judiciary from their services for violating discipline. A statement issued from the office of the registrar of Peshawar High Court (PHC) stated that Chief Justice PHC with consent of administrative committee removed thirteen judicial officers from service and restored the services of one civil judge.

A district and session judge, seven additional district and session judges, four senior civil judges and one civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate were sacked from their positions. The terminated judges included District and Session Judge Sardar Muhammad Irshad, additional district and session judges Malik Amjad Raheem, Amjad Makhdoom, Mohsin Ali Turk, Qaiser Rahim, Manzoor Qadir, Abdul Hakeem Hashmi and Riffat Aamir. The four senior civil judges removed from their services are Safeer Qaiser Malik, Adil Akbar Khan, Rashid Rauf and Shah Hussain, while civil judge Tasawar Hussain was also sacked.

The statement added that disciplinary proceedings were initiated by PHC against fourteen judges of the district judiciary, who were issued show cause notices by adopting the summary procedure as envisaged in Rule-11 of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2011.

It further informed that after submission of replies to the show-cause notices, proper opportunity of personnel hearing was afforded to all the judicial officers. They were further provided opportunity of hearing before administration committee of the high court.

First, the administrative committee placed their services under suspension and they were served with show-cause notices, asking them to explain their position against the allegations, it explained.