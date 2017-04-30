LAHORE - Principal Information Officer Rao Tehsin was “not” present at the meeting whose proceedings became the subject of a controversy after they were leaked to a Dawn reporter, the PIO’s mother-in-law claimed yesterday.

Talking to The Nation, Begum Mehnaz Rafi said the Dawn reporter had not approached her son-in-law about the proceedings of the meeting, nor was he supposed to tell anything to anyone he was not aware of.

She said the burden of someone near and dear to the rulers should not be shifted to the PIO. “They can’t make others scapegoats.”

If Tehsin had made any mistake or done anything that he was not supposed to do, he should have been issued a show-cause notice, Begum Mehnaz said. Tehsin, she said, would have the right to take the matter to the service tribunal.

The government officials are not the personal servants to anyone and they can’t just be thrown out, said the PIO’s mother-in-law.

Mian Nawaz Sharif, she said, is the prime minister, not the king who could take any action the way he likes. And, Begum Mehnaz Rafi said, the prime minister should not forget the remarks the judges of the Supreme Court had passed against him while giving their decision on the Panama Papers issue.

“The more wrongs the rulers commit, the deeper they will sink in the pit.”

She said the ISPR had also rejected the notification.