Former president Asif Ali Zardari Sunday vowed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will not permit sacking of workers in the name of privatisation.

He expressed these views in his message on the occasion of Labour Day being celebrated across the world on Monday.

He said that, “The observance of the international Labour Day is an occasion to pay homage to the workers and wage earners as well as to renew our pledge to defend the dignity and ensure decent living to the workers of the country.”

“PPP will strive harder and harder for protecting the rights and privileges of the working classes and to expand them even further,” he said adding that the party will always stand by the working class as they continue their struggle for dignity and rights.

Asif Zardari said, “PPP is keeping an eye on the privatisation process and will not permit the regime to sack workers in the name of privatisation. The party saves workers' jobs and will not allow retrenchments.”

The former president said, “Both the founding chairperson and his daughter Shaheed Benazir Bhutto promised workers right to job security, decent wages and right to dignity and a rightful place in society.”

“They also struggled alongside the labour for the attainment of these rights. We will ensure that the promises made by our leaders are fulfilled in letter and spirit,” he said.

“The struggle for improving the working conditions of workers and protection from exploitation is a continuous one and the Party will continue its struggle to secure the rightful place of workers in the society,” he said.