At 22 people including seven police personnel and 15 prisoners were injured when van carrying prisoners skidded off the road in Dera Ismail Khan.

The prisoners were being shifted from Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan Jail when the van went out of driver’s control and skidded off the road near Mufti Mahmood Chowk.

The rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted injured to DHQ hospital for medical treatment.

The doctors said that one prisoner is in critical condition.