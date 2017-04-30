SADIQABAD-The police allegedly thrashed two prisoners over roughing up policemen for not letting them meet their relatives in the court of a magistrate where they were brought for a hearing.

According to the court source, police brought some prisoners, serving life imprisonment in RY Khan District Jail, to the court of a local magistrate. The police jostled and shoved the mother of a prisoner when she tried to meet her son Usman. This enraged prisoners and they roughed up the policemen. The police thrashed the prisoners which left Usman and another with critical injuries. The police took Usman to the City Police station where he was tortured further. He was also denied medical treatment.

Mother of Usman sought justice from Punjab Chief Shehbaz Sharif and the IG Police. She demanded stern action against the cops' brutality.

BANK MANAGER SUMMONED

Civil Judge Sultan Tipu summoned UBL Bank Sanjarpur branch manager Muhammad Yusuf over contempt of court.

Aftab Hussain Shah submitted an application to the civil judge, complaining that the court had issued him a succession certificate. He said that he took the certificate to the bank manager for resolution of some monetary issue. But the bank manager denied accepting the certificate, asking him to get the certificate authenticated by the court first. "When I apprised him of the court authentication, he threatened me with dire consequences and forced me out of the bank," he complained in the application. The court on the complaint of Aftab Shah summoned Sultan Tipu on May 5.