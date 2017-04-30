ISLAMABAD - While rejecting the Prime Minister Office’s directives vis-a-vis the Dawn leaks inquiry report, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday demanded to make the entire report public.

“Dawn Leaks was a deliberate attempt to malign Pak (Pakistan) army & Govt (government) must immediately make public the complete inquiry report,” said PTI chief Imran Khan in a tweet.

PTI Secretary Information Naeemul Haq in a statement also demanded that the government should make the complete inquiry report public instead of issuing only directives on the matter.

“Through this act, the government wants to sweep facts under the carpet,” he said, adding that they wanted to know as to what kind of role Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi played in damaging the repute of the armed forces. “The nation also wants to know whether the inquiry committee investigated Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of PM, and Secretary to the Prime Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad. The masses will not satisfy without complete knowledge of the facts and evidence collected by the inquiry committee,” he said.

Soon after the ISPR rejected the Prime Minister Office’s directives on the report, Naeemul Haq said that one of the biggest state institutions had testified that the prime minister was no more honest. “The PM once again has tried to befool the masses like he did in the Panama leaks verdict and in the Model Town commission report,” he said.

In a separate video message, the PTI chief has invited the people of Karachi to vehemently participate in the PTI’s march in Karachi. Khan has asked the PTI supporters in Karachi to start the march from the Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum at 3 pm today. He said that the purpose of holding the march was to highlight the grave issues the people of Karachi were facing. He said that the Karachiites were deprived of even basic facilities as rulers had left the city to keep on on heaps of garbage. He said that Karachi was way cleaner 35 years ago than today. “It is the need of the hour that the people of this great city raise the voice for their fundamental rights,” the PTI chief said. He further said that the citizens should not be considered a herd of sheep that can live on dirt and filth.