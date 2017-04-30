Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is going to conduct ‘Haqooq-e-Karachi’ March today. The rally will start from Mazar-e-Quaid.

According to PTI sources, PTI chairman Imran Khan will lead the rally who will reach Karach today in afternoon.

Meanwhile PTI Karachi leadership has established camps across the city to mobilize people for the rally.

The camps for the #HuqooqEKarachiMarch present as colorful a picture as the future of the city pic.twitter.com/CMtZCc1JM5 — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 29, 2017





The media reported that party workers have started to gather at different points in the city as the rally will start around 4 pm.

Media talk at Mazar e Quaid by all the leadership arrived for the #HuqooqEKarachiMarch pic.twitter.com/E4mEE4kPEp — PTI Karachi Official (@PTI_KHI) April 29, 2017





While talking to media, PTI leader Asad Umar stated that this rally is not for votes rather for civil rights of the metropolitan city.

Earlier, Imran Khan urged the citizens of Karachi to come out for their rights.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman has left for Karachi from Islamabad Airport.