 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is going to conduct ‘Haqooq-e-Karachi’ March today. The rally will start from Mazar-e-Quaid.

According to PTI sources, PTI chairman Imran Khan will lead the rally who will reach Karach today in afternoon.

Meanwhile PTI Karachi leadership has established camps across the city to mobilize people for the rally.


The media reported that party workers have started to gather at different points in the city as the rally will start around 4 pm.


While talking to media, PTI leader Asad Umar stated that this rally is not for votes rather for civil rights of the metropolitan city.

Earlier, Imran Khan urged the citizens of Karachi to come out for their rights.  

Meanwhile, PTI chairman has left for Karachi from Islamabad Airport. 