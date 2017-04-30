LAHORE - A single interview of Reham Khan can end political career of PTI chairman and her former spouse, Imran Khan, said Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in a media interaction here yesterday.

The law minster advised Imran Khan to solemnise a third marriage, at the same time raising the question who would marry a ‘mentally unsound person.’

The press conference of the law minister was held primarily to inform journalists of the next session of the Punjab Assembly on May 20, but he mainly criticised Imran Khan, his statements and politics. Rana Sana who, during the last five days’ session of the Punjab Assembly, continuously grilled Imran Khan and his politics and those who related to him politically by any means also maintained that tempo by and large.

When asked about Imran Khan’s demand to the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister to swear on the holy Quran and tell the nation whether they never offered bribe in their lifetime, the law minister said Khan should disclose the number of marriages and children swearing on the Quran. As to Khan’s remarks on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said, he was elected PM of the 200 million people of Pakistan and anyone seeking social boycott of the PM would only be described ‘insane.’ He recommended mental health treatment of Imran.

The law minister said politics of Imran Khan revolved only around chaos and anarchy. He did not have proof, but was being pushed by the enemies’ forces or his Jews in-laws to issue such statements. He said no serious person was ready to join Imran Khan and does not even have candidates for the election, Rana Sanaullah said, adding Nawaz Sharif was a national leader who could not come to the level of Imran Khan.

To a question on lawyers’ movement call against the prime minister and for his resignation after the Panama verdict, the law minister said a group of lawyers headed by PTI’s Hamid Khan was trying to do that. He said the Supreme Court had asked the JIT to focus on the 13 questions to determine money trail of the Sharifs’ property in London. Anyone can move the Supreme Court if not satisfied with the proceedings of the JIT, he added.

To another question, he said the Supreme Court had not conditioned appearance of the prime minister before the JIT with his resignation, so making the demand of his resignation makes no sense. He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would stay in the office till May 31, 2018.

Again on Imran Khan’s claim of being offered Rs10 billion bribe by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in return for keeping silent on the Panama issue, the law minister said they were moving the court of law to expose Imran Khan.

To yet another question on the grievances and resignation of Federal Minister Riaz Peerzada, Sana, referring to his telephonic talk with Peerzada’s nephew, said although he has certain complaints, he did not intend to quit the PML-N.

Regarding the detention of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, he said they would seek further instructions from the federal government act.

The minister said the budget session of the assembly would take place in the last week of May or the first week of June.