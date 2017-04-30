KHANEWAL/LODHRAN-The Punjab government will purchase 4 million metric tonnes of wheat from farmers across the province and Rs130 billion has been earmarked for the purpose. Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister MPA Rana Muhammad Arshad said while talking to media here the other day.

He said that the government will purchase wheat from all farmers across the province as well as from farmers of Khanewal district. He said that the entire administrative machinery will be made active for the complaint free wheat procurement campaign. He said that in Khanewal district, 14 wheat procurement centres have been established and 185,000 metric tons has been set as a target for wheat procurement. He said that gunny bags are being distributed to farmers on merit and on first come first serve basis. He claimed that 19 percent target of distribution of gunny bags has been achieved in the district. He also highlighted the salient features of wheat procurement policy and said that price of wheat has been fixed Rs1,300 per mound while delivery charges will be paid at the rate of nine rupees per mound to the farmers. He said that cellphone numbers of the provincial minister, secretary and director Food Department have been displayed at wheat procurement centres. He said distribution of gunny bags will start from April 20, adding that farmers' rights will be protected at all costs.

The Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif will also monitor the procurement process, he said, adding that he will pay surprise visits to check transparency in the procurement campaign. In this regard, helipads have been established near procurement centres of the district, he added. He said that wheat procurement policy was formed after consultation with farmers' organization. He pledged that all available resources will be utilized to facilitate farmers at the procurement centres. He directed the District Food Controller officers that arrangements should be made to facilitate the cultivators at procurement centres and any complaint in the procurement of wheat should be addressed immediately.

Rana Arshad also threw light on the government’s steps for the uplift of education and health sectors. He said that the government is going to distribute 150,000 laptops to student this year. These laptops will be distributed to students without considering party affiliations. He added that incumbent government is concentrating to provide maximum facilities for the education, health, energy and infrastructure sectors. In this regard, 12,000 new class rooms are being constructed in the government schools. He said that four power projects are in final stage of the completion, and by the end of 2017 about 5,000 megawatt electricity will be added to the national grid. He said that all provinces are taking their share as per NFC awards. He urged the PTI and PPP to utilize the funds for betterment of residents of the Sindh and KPK province. He also criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his statement of "Rs10 billion offer."

MPA Ch Fazlur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, ADCG Iftikhar Ali, ADC revenue Manzoor Khan, DIO Salman Khalid, DFC and other officers were also present on the occasion.

In Lodhran, Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on tourism Rai Haider Ali Khan said that any kind of irregularity and negligence in wheat procurement will not be tolerated.

During a meeting here, District Food Controller (DFC) Muhammad Abdullah briefed the advisor that the Food Department will purchase 107,000 metric ton of wheat only in tehsil Dunyapur as per directives of the Punjab government. He informed him that 95 percent of gunny bags have been distributed to 1,518 farmers. Rai Haider Ali Khan said that people who put hurdles in process of wheat-procurement should be dealt with sternly.

He also advised the officials to facilitate the farmers at the wheat procurement centres. He also advised them to ensure transparency in the procurement process.