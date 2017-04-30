GUJRANWALA-As the body of a lost person was found from the local fields, the aggrieved family protested against the local police for its failure to recover the person.

The protesters alleged that Sultan, resident of Wazirabad, had gone missing about eight days before and his family informed the Sadar Wazirabad police that someone had kidnapped him but the police took no action to recover him. On Saturday, passers-by spotted his dead body in the fields, the protesters demanded a strict action against concerned police officer while Sadar Wazirabad Police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, women armed with sticks assaulted a police party and compelled them to flee back at Alam Chowk Gujranwala. Owner of the house gave an application to police that Manzooran Bibi was not vacating his house besides issuance of various notices. When police party reached the spot and forced the occupiers to vacate the house, Manzooran along with other women refused to vacate the house and allegedly attacked police party with sticks. Resultantly police officials were compelled to go back without getting the house vacated.

On other side, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) has failed to provide facilities for the patients which caused great troubles to the visitors.

A citizen Munir reached DHQ Hospital for treatment of his disabled mother; when he asked the ward boys to provide him a wheel chair for her mother, he refused to do so saying that there was no wheel chair available at that time. Resultantly, he visited various wards by putting his mother at his shoulders.

Meanwhile, citizens showed their deep concerns over the poor performance of the DHQ hospital administration and demanded the higher authorities take necessary steps for improvement of hospital services.