ISLAMABAD - Assefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former premier Benazir Bhutto, Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over his controversial remarks regarding women participants of the PTI jalsa held in Islamabad on Friday.

Addressing a gathering of supporters at Okara, Prime Minister Sharif asked participants whether they saw what “our sisters were doing in yesterday’s jalsa.” The prime minister was referring to the PTI’s Parade Ground rally which was attended by a large number of women.

The remarks drew sharp condemnations from cetizens on social media sites.

“History lesson for "PM" Nawaz. Fatima #Jinnah, Begum Rana Liaqat, Nusrat Bhutto, Benazir #Bhutto women who led from the front #Misogyny,” Assefa tweeted.

Later, Maryam Nawaz said that no such remarks were made by the prime minister despite the fact videos were available to prove her wrong. “He never said that. Listen to his speech. Blatant misreporting,” she tweeted.

PTI leader and parliamentarian Shireen Mazari demanded that the prime minister tenders apology for his alleged misogynistic remarks about PTI women.

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Khursheed Shah also reacted angrily to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's statement about women, claiming that the premier should make his daughter stay at home.

Speaking to media persons, Khursheed Shah lambasted the premier for his remarks about women in PTI's political rally. "He should first of all send Maryam to the kitchen," he said. "Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should first make his daughter stay at home," he added.

Shah paid tribute to slain Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto for her tremendous sacrifices and achievements. He also cited the example of Kulsoom Nawaz and claimed that she had fought bravely for her party when General Musharraf had ousted Nawaz Sharif in 1998.