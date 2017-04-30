Complete shutdown is being observed across the Indian Held Kashmir on Sunday against the killing of an elderly civilian, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, by Indian Army in Kupwara district.

The joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for the strike.

All shops and business establishments are closed and traffic is off the road. The authorities have deployed police and paramilitary forces in strength to prevent anti-India protests. Ban on internet and social websites is already in place in the territory.

The 60-year-old civilian, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, was killed at Panzgam in the district on Thursday when Indian Army personnel opened fire on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against a siege and search operation in the area.