MARDAN - Mardan police on Saturday produced six more suspects in Mashal Murder case in a local court, who were handed over to police on physical remand, sources said.

The sources added that the suspects produced before the court were identified as Usman, Suleman, Abbas alias sheno, students of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan (AWKUM) and Nawab Ali and Shabbir, employee of the university.

Sources said that the six suspects were arrested by police on Friday, adding that the main accused in Mashal murder case identified as Imran recorded his statement in the local court in which he stated that he twice fired at Mashal. Imran is a student of Journalism department at AWKUM.

The sources added that the court granted four days physical remand of the six arrested suspects.

Mardan police has identified as many as 49 suspects in Mashal murder case through video footages, among which 47 suspects have been arrested so far. The sources added that the two remaining suspects are hiding in tribal areas. The sources added that police has accelerated their raids to arrest the remaining two suspects.

Riaz Khan