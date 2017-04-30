Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan slammed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over his comments about women.

In series of tweets, Khan stated that Nawaz has a mask on his face of ‘fake sincerity’. “You scratch the surface on his face and you will find true fascist nature of Nawaz,” wrote Imran.


PTI chairman further mentioned that Nawaz Sharif should remember that a woman saved him last time. “It was his wife who came out to protest while all his male supporters vanished at that time,” said Khan.


Imran Khan was responding to Nawaz Sharif’s ‘misogynist’ remark about PTI women during his address to a rally in Okara.