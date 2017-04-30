Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan slammed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over his comments about women.

In series of tweets, Khan stated that Nawaz has a mask on his face of ‘fake sincerity’. “You scratch the surface on his face and you will find true fascist nature of Nawaz,” wrote Imran.

You scratch the surface & NS's veneer of fake sincerity dissipates to reveal his fascist nature. His remarks on our women highly condemnable — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 30, 2017





PTI chairman further mentioned that Nawaz Sharif should remember that a woman saved him last time. “It was his wife who came out to protest while all his male supporters vanished at that time,” said Khan.

How quickly NS forgets it was a woman, his wife, who led the protest ag his arrest & during his exile when all his male supporters vanished https://t.co/UhQ0SsGnUk — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 30, 2017





Imran Khan was responding to Nawaz Sharif’s ‘misogynist’ remark about PTI women during his address to a rally in Okara.