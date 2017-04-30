SADIQABAD-Water outages in the prevailing scorching heat have left residents of various localities unable to carry out their routine life.

A survey conducted by this correspondent reveals that water supply remain suspended for several days in Municipal Town Colony, Ilyas Colony, Mazhar Fareed Colony, Mujahid Colony, Leghari Colony and Javed Colony.

According to residents of these localities, water outage has suspended all activities of their life.

On the other hand, water supply lines have also broken from several spots due to which sewage get mixed into drinking water, leaving the water unfit for people's consumption. They regretted that people have been left with no choice but to buy water at higher rates.

When contacted, TMC chairman Ch Shafique Pappa said that power outages are main reason behind water shortage. He, however, assured to resolve the issue in collaboration with the Mepco.

GREETED: A delegation of mediamen led by Sadiqabad Press Club president Rana Arshad Javed called on newly-elected Khanpur Municipal Committee chairman Mian Shehzad and congratulated him over his election as TMC chairman.

They extended best wishes to him and prayed for his success as a TMC chairman. On the occasion, Mian Shehzad pledged to make Khanpur a model city of Punjab.

TRANSFORMERS APPROVED: The government has approved installation of 30 electricity transformers in different areas of Sadiqabad city, TMC vice chairman Mian Aslam said.

Talking to media, he said that Standing Committee on Water and Power chairman Arshad Khan Leghari and District Council chairman Azhar Khan Leghari approved installation of 30 electricity transformers. He said that the transformers will be installed in different areas of the city, adding it will help reduce power suspension-related problems. They include 10 transformers of 200kv, 10 of 100kv and 10 of 50kv. Similarly, the old and deteriorated LTV wires across the city will be replaced with the new ones.

He claimed that local governments are working for uplift of the area under leadership of MNA Arshad Leghari and DC chairman Azhar Leghari. "We will ensure every facility available at doorstep of the public," he pledged.