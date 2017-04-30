SIALKOT: A married woman was raped at gunpoint by an accused after her kidnapping in the outskirts of Sialkot Cantt here on Saturday. She was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband Muneer when three armed accused forcibly kidnapped her at gunpoint. The accused took her to a dairy farm along the Sialkot-Jammu Road and raped her. Later, accused Rashid fled away.–This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 30-Apr-2017 here.
Woman kidnapped, raped at gunpoint
