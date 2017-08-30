PESHAWAR:- The Frontier Corps on Tuesday arrested at least 19 suspects and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession. The arrests and recovery were made during an operation conducted under the Operation Raddul Fasaad in Orakzai Agency. The seized weapons are included RPG-7, rounds of mortars and rockets of different origins. The FC officials arrested six suspected terrorists and 13 facilitators and destroyed their seven hideouts in the agency. In addition, the Frontier Corps is also establishing new posts to deny any space to terrorists and their facilitators with the assistance of local population.–Bureau Report