SIALKOT - Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal termed Panama Leaks a conspiracy, saying that its main objective was to cause political unrest in Pakistan with the help of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of Pasrur-Narowal Road project, he said that the government was successfully thwarting the national and international conspiracies against the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that the government was also making efforts to ensure the completion of CPEC project besides removing the hurdles from the way.

He said that the CPEC project was not being digested by India, due to which it was hatching conspiracies against it besides trying to weaken Pakistan politically and economically. He added that Panama Leaks episode has caused US $ 14 billion to the national economy of Pakistan, which should be an “eye opener” and point of grave concern for everyone.

He criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly adopting the delaying tactics in giving answers to the questions already raised about the foreign funding to his party and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH). He said that the Imran Khan must tell the nation about the resources of funding to PTI and SKMCH. “Why Imran Khan was still reluctant to tell the nation and why was he not offering himself for his ruthless accountability as conducted against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif?” he questioned.

He added, “The international powers are funding Imran Khan and he is implementing their agenda to destabilise Pakistan politically and economically.” He said that peace was returning to Pakistan after elimination of terrorism from the country by the armed forces of Pakistan under the supervision of Pakistan government. He said the PML-N government had already started the journey of development and prosperity in Balochistan, adding that the uplift of Balochistan was also the priority of the government.

He said that the economic and political stability of Pakistan and prosperity of the nation was the motto of the PML-N government. He said that the government was also removing the hurdles from this way.

He said that Pakistan will continue its war against terrorism as the anti-terrorism operations were aimed at to purge Pakistan of terrorism under the supervision of armed forces of Pakistan. These operations were to secure the nation and Pakistan from the terrorism, as these operations were not aimed to please the US, he added.

He said that Pakistan always played a frontline role in the elimination of terrorism besides giving a lot of sacrifices in this regard. He said that Pakistan was committed to eliminating terrorism as the armed forces have full capabilities to weed out the menace. He said that the nation stands united to crush terrorism. He said that the Pakistani nation was ready to sacrifice their lives to defend every inch of the Motherland.

He said that the armed forces of Pakistan have successfully broken the nexus of the terrorists. He revealed that the political elements, doing negative politics of conflict, were weakening Pakistan politically and economically.

He said that the main objective of the Panama Leaks was to spread political unrest in Pakistan by the international powers through using PTI Chairman Imran Khan, adding that Imran Khan adopted the international conspiracy against Pakistan after being rejected by the nation in all the previous elections.

He narrated that the PML-N government, after coming to power with the heavy mandate, successfully developed the culture of positivity by giving the laptops and books instead of giving Kalashnikovs in the students’ hands.

The direly needed step by the PML-N government has paved the way for bringing smooth “digital revolution” in Pakistan, he said. he added that the prevailing political scenario in the country, after the Supreme Court’s verdict in Panama Leaks case, has further strengthened the PML-N contacts with the masses across Pakistan.

He said that the PML-N will win the 2018 general elections with the power of vote as that the people have become mature politically and they have already rejected the negative politics of the political elements already rejected by them during previous elections. “None could end the strong and developed political contacts between PML-N and the people,” he concluded.