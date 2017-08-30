SARGODHA - The Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a case against MNA Jamshed Dasti case till September 12, 2017 due to his illness. The case against MNA from NA-178 and Chairman Awami Raj Party Jamshed Dasti had been shifted to the ATC Sargodha from Muzaffargarh on the directives of the Punjab Home Department.

The ATC was to take up hearing in the case but MNA Dasti did not show up in the court. However, his lawyers submitted application on medical basis, requesting the court to put off hearing until next date as their client is under-treatment in a hospital in Islamabad. Upon which, the court adjourned the hearing till September 12.

PHILANTHROPIST PASSES AWAY

Renowned veteran philanthropist Sofi Abdul Hameed Tawakli passed away at the age of 90 year. He was known across the country for his altruistic services.

Late Sofi Abdul Hameed Tawakli had established a welfare hospital where poor people are provided with all sort of free medical facilities while poor people also get free food as well as beds for their families and guests from his relief centre. He spent his entire life in serving the mankind.